Stoudt was scratched from his scheduled start Friday at Triple-A Louisville and could be recalled to make a spot start for the Reds on Saturday in Miami, Jim Day of Bally Sports Cincinnati reports.

According to Day, Stoudt was scratched Friday after it became apparent that Reds starter Nick Lodolo wouldn't be ready to take the hill Saturday for his turn through the rotation while he continues to deal with lingering calf/ankle soreness. Due to Stoudt's late scratch Friday along with the fact that Saturday's game in Miami begins at 1:10 p.m. ET, it's not immediately clear if he'll be able to secure travel arrangements and arrive at LoanDepot Park with enough time to complete a warmup. If Stoudt isn't formally activated for the start, the Reds could choose to treat Saturday's game as a bullpen day. Stoudt previously made his big-league debut back on April 19 versus the Rays, working four innings while allowing seven earned runs on nine hits and a walk.