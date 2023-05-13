Stoudt won't start Saturday's game against the Marlins, as Derek Law will get the nod as an opener instead, C. Trent Rosecrans of The Athletic reports.

Nick Lodolo was scratched from his scheduled start with a sore left calf, and Stoudt was scratched from his own Triple-A start Friday, so it looked as though Stoudt was about to get the nod for the big-league club. He could still serve as a bulk reliever behind Law, but he hasn't been officially added to the Reds' roster, so it's not yet clear whether that's on the table.