Stoudt was recalled by the Reds on Saturday and will be available out of the bullpen against the Marlins, source reports.

With Nick Lodolo (calf) scratched from his start and Stoudt scratched from his own outing in the minors, it appeared as though the latter was set for a spot start. Instead, it will be Derek Law who begins the game on the mound for Cincinnati, but there's a good chance Stoudt will handle the bulk of the innings after him.