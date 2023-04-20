Stoudt (0-1) took the loss Wednesday in his big-league debut, getting tagged for seven runs on nine hits and a walk over four innings while striking out three as the Reds were routed 8-0 by the Rays.

The 25-year-old righty served up a solo shot to Yandy Diaz on the third pitch he threw, and things went downhill from there as Tampa Bay pushed six runs across the plate before the first inning was done. Stoudt stuck around for a few more frames, tossing 84 pitches (56 strikes) before exiting, but it was still a rude welcome to the majors. With Luke Weaver (forearm) set to make his season debut Thursday and Hunter Greene unlikely to miss his turn in the rotation after taking a comebacker off his leg Monday, Stoudt will probably be bounced back to Triple-A Louisville after this start.