Wainwright was found guilty May 19 in Cuyahoga County, Ohio on a fourth-degree sexual assault charge stemming from an incident that occurred Aug. 27, 2020, Bobby Nightengale of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports. He's scheduled for sentencing June 14.

The Reds previously placed Wainwright on administrative leave after he was indicated in November 2020 on two counts of rape and two counts of gross sexual imposition. One of the latter charges was later dismissed, and he was acquitted on the two rape charges, but the 19-year-old will face a maximum of 18 months in prison after being convicted on one of the fourth-degree gross sexual imposition charges. Following the conviction, an MLB spokesman announced Wainwright will remain on administrative leave while MLB continues to conduct its own investigation into the matter.