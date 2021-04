Wainwright was placed on administrative leave by the Reds on Tuesday and won't report to minor-league spring camp, Bobby Nightengale of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Wainwright pleaded not guilty after being indicted on rape charges in late 2020, and he'll be away from the team amid the ongoing legal situation. The 18-year-old was selected with the 118th overall pick by the Reds during the 2020 first-year player draft.