McLain (hamstring) entered Friday's 3-2 loss to the Brewers in the ninth inning as a pinch hitter and flied out to center field.

The second baseman was a late scratch before the contest, but McLain's hamstring issue doesn't appear to be a serious one. The fact that he was available off the bench is a good sign he'll be able to return to the starting nine Saturday, although the Reds might continue to treat the 25-year-old with kid gloves given that he missed the entire 2024 season due to multiple injuries. McLain is batting .214 (6-for-28) to begin the year with three homers, a steal, five RBI and seven runs.