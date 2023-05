McLain will start at shortstop and bat second in his big-league deubt Monday in Colorado.

The lineup placement is a favorable one for McLain, who should be a popular DFS option Monday while the Reds face a right-hander (Connor Seabold) at a hitter-friendly park. The rookie infielder earned a promotion to the majors after contributing a .346/.464/.713 slash line with 12 home runs and 10 stolen bases across 168 plate appearances with Triple-A Louisville this season.