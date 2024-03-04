Reds manager David Bell said Monday that McLain (oblique) has resumed regular workouts with the team and could make his Cactus League debut this week, Charlie Goldsmith of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

McLain has been brought along slowly this spring after feeling some renewed soreness in the same right oblique area which ended his 2023 season. He's made nice progress of late, though, and his return to game action appears imminent. There are enough days on the calendar for McLain to ramp up ahead of Opening Day, but he certainly can't afford another setback. McLain is slated to be the Reds' primary second baseman in 2024.