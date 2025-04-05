McLain (hamstring) is starting at DH and batting second against the Brewers on Saturday.

McLain was a late scratch Friday due to a hamstring injury, but he was able to log a plate appearance as a pinch hitter in the ninth inning. The 25-year-old shortstop is back in the lineup Saturday, suggesting that the hamstring issue isn't a major concern. The struggling Spencer Steer is getting the day off Saturday, allowing McLain to stay off his feet as the team's DH. Meanwhile, Santiago Espinal is starting at second base.