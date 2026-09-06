McLain went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in Saturday's 5-3 win over the Brewers.

McLain gave the Reds a lead they wouldn't relinquish with a solo shot in the seventh inning. It marked the third time the 27-year-old has homered in consecutive contests this season, though those are his only hits in 13 at-bats so far in September. He's slashing a lowly .190/.285/.351 with 39 RBI and 52 runs scored for the year but has provided solid power and speed with 15 homers and 16 steals across 442 plate appearances.

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