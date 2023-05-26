McLain went 3-for-5 with a walk and one run scored in Friday's 9-0 victory over the Cubs.

All three of McLain's hits were singles, and it was the rookie's first three-hit game of his career. The shortstop has been a consistent offensive threat since being called up in mid-May, hitting safely in eight of his first 10 big-league games. Over his last five appearances, McLain has totaled nine hits (four extra-base knocks), five RBI, three walks and six runs scored across 24 at-bats. For the moment, he appears to be the Reds' everyday shortstop, as Jose Barrero has started playing more outfield with Wil Myers (illness) on the injured list.