McLain, who is on the 7-day injured list at Double-A Chattanooga with a wrist injury, is expected to return to action at some point next week, C. Trent Rosecrans of The Athletic reports.

Once McLain is ready to play again, he'll be joined in the Chattanooga infield by top prospect Elly De La Cruz, who was promoted from High-A Dayton on Wednesday. De La Cruz bounced between shortstop and third base during his time at Dayton and is expected to continue seeing reps at both positions, which should allow a healthy McLain to see consistent time at the two middle-infield spots. Before he was deactivated in late June, McLain slashed .233/.349/.461 with 12 home runs and 16 stolen bases across 261 plate appearances for the Double-A club.