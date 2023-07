McLain went 2-for-3 with two doubles and a run scored in Friday's 6-5 win over the Dodgers.

McLain was involved in the Reds' three-run first inning when he doubled and came home on Jake Fraley's home run. He's been a steady contributor since coming up in May with no extended slumps during his time in the majors. The middle infielder has never gone more than two games without a hit and is batting .305 with 10 home runs, 36 RBI, eight stolen bases and 48 runs over 63 games.