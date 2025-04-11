Reds manager Terry Francona said Friday that he's pretty confident McLain (hamstring) will be ready for activation from the 10-day injured list when first eligible Tuesday, Charlie Goldsmith of the Dayton Daily News reports.

McLain's placement on the IL earlier this week with a left hamstring strain seemed largely precautionary, so it's not terribly surprising that he's trending toward a minimum absence. It appears the infielder will skip a rehab assignment and go directly back into the Reds' lineup, provided he can avoid setbacks.