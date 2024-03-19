Reds manager David Bell said Tuesday that McLain (shoulder) is expected to be fine, C. Trent Rosecrans of The Athletic reports.

McLain had to be scratched from Monday's lineup with left shoulder soreness, but it sounds like the Reds were just being cautious. He's tentatively listed to return to action Wednesday, although Bell noted that they might choose to give McLain an additional day just to be safe. McLain has been limited to just five games this spring because of oblique and now shoulder problems, and he's 0-for-13 with seven strikeouts in those contests.