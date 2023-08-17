McLain went 3-for-5 with a double, a home run, three RBI and two steals in Wednesday's 7-2 win over the Guardians.

McLain opened the scoring Wednesday with an RBI double in the first inning before adding a two-run homer off Noah Syndergaard in the fourth. The 24-year-old shortstop would also add his 10th and 11th stolen bases in the contest. McLain's huge night snapped a brief slump -- he'd gone 5-for-32 (.156) over his previous eight games. He's now slashing .298/.363/.514 with 13 homers, 56 runs scored and 44 RBI through 358 plate appearances in an impressive rookie campaign.