McLain is hitting .278/.365/.593 with three homers, three steals, 12 RBI and 13 runs across 15 games for Double-A Chattanooga.

After a solid pro debut in High-A last year, the Reds moved McLain somewhat aggressively to Double-A, and he's rewarded them with a productive start to the year. The UCLA product's strikeout rate has ticked up a bit, but it's not in concerning territory, especially while he's hitting the ball this hard -- he's racked up four doubles and a pair of triples to go with his trio of long balls. We'll see whether he can maintain this level of power output; if so, it'll lift his prospect profile considerably, as he already boasts an above-average hit tool and good speed.