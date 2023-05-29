McLain went 4-for-5 with a double, an RBI, a run scored and a steal in Sunday's win over the Cubs.

McLain capped off his big week with a bang, tallying multiple hits for the third straight game while also notching his first big league steal. Over the last seven games, the 23-year-old has gone 15-for-31 with two homers, seven RBI, nine runs and a 3:6 BB:K. McClain has strictly hit out of the two spot across 12 starts thus far and is contributing to what is becoming a dangerous hitting trio at the top of the order with Jonathan India and Spencer Steer.