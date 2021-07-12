The Reds have selected McLain with the 17th overall pick in the 2021 first-year player draft.

As with most college shortstops with good hit tools, McClain's profile is otherwise lacking in clear impact potential. He can handle shortstop but may fit better at second base or center field. At 5-foot-10, 180 pounds, there are concerns about how much power will come with what could be a high batting average. When he hits a home run, he is typically top-spinning a grooved fastball up in the zone or hitting a wall scraper to the opposite field. He hit .333/.434/.579 with nine home runs, nine steals (on 10 attempts) and a 34:34 K:BB in 47 games as a junior at UCLA. If the hit tool is as good as advertised, McClain's defensive versatility and plus speed will allow him to play almost every day and chip in around 20 steals. However, a potential swing change in pro ball designed to unlock more power could compromise his hit tool, so the eventual offensive output is fluid.