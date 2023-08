McLain went 2-for-5 with a home run, three RBI and a stolen base in the second game of Wednesday's doubleheader sweep of the Angels.

McLain had himself a day, going a combined 3-for-8 with a home run, three RBI, two stolen bases and five total runs across both games. Batting second or third in the order since being called up in May, McLain is second on the club with 63 runs scored over 85 games.