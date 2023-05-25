McLain went 2-for-5 with a double, a solo home run and a second run scored in Wednesday's 10-3 win over the Cardinals.

One day after launching his first career homer, McLain went yard again, although this time he got some help -- his drive to the wall in right field in the fourth inning bounced off the glove of a leaping Oscar Mercado and hopped over the fence. McLain has quickly shown his stellar numbers at Triple-A this season were no fluke, batting .281 (9-for-32) through his first eight big-league games with four doubles and two home runs, but his 4:14 BB:K indicates he will need to make some adjustments down the road.