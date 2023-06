McLain is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Rockies.

Since his call-up from Triple-A Louisville on May 15, McLain had started in all but one of the Reds' last 33 games, so he'll get a well-deserved breather in the series finale with Colorado. The Reds will roll out a starting infield of Joey Votto, Jonathan India, Elly De La Cruz and Spencer Steer on Wednesday.