McLain has hit .292/.514/.625 with two homers, three steals and an 11:11 BB:K across his last seven games for Double-A Chattanooga.

He'd been slumping pretty badly before this stretch, posting a meager .617 OPS with zero homers over his prior 16 contests. It's been a hot-and-cold season for McLain, but with 17 homers, 27 steals and an .808 OPS in 103 games, he's been able to raise his prospect profile significantly. The caveat, of course, is that he's hitting .229 with a 28.1 percent strikeout rate. It's hard to see him succeeding in the majors without making significant adjustments to cut down on the whiffs.