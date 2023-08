The Reds placed McLain on the 10-day injured list Monday with a right oblique strain.

When McLain wasn't listed in the Reds' starting lineup for Monday's game against the Diamondbacks, he was believed to be getting a routine maintenance day. Ultimately, an oblique injury was behind his absence, and he'll now be sidelined for at least the next week and a half. In the meantime, expect Elly De La Cruz to serve as Cincinnati's regular shortstop until McLain is ready to resume playing.