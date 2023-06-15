McLain went 2-for-4 with a three-run home run and an additional run scored in Wednesday's 7-4 victory over the Royals.

McLain hit his first home run since May 24 and notched his 13th multi-hit effort across just 28 games (132 plate appearances). The rookie has remained at shortstop after the elevation of Elly De La Cruz and is locked into the No. 2 hole in Cincinnati's emerging lineup. McLain is slashing .328/.379/.516 with three home runs, 13 RBI, two stolen bases and 23 runs scored to start his big-league career.