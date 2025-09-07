McLain went 1-for-1 with two walks and a solo home run in Saturday's 6-3 win over the Mets.

McLain and other Cincinnati hitters jumped on New York prospect Jonah Tong for homers in three consecutive innings. He's launched three homers in the last seven games and extended a hit streak to nine contests, during which he's gone 11-for-27 (.407) with three home runs, six RBI and eight runs. His .230 batting average is at its highest point since April 2.