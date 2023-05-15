McLain will have his contract selected by the Reds on Monday, Charlie Goldsmith of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

McLain is one of several quality infield prospects in the Cincinnati system, and the 23-year-old has dominated the International League with a slash of .346/.464/.713 with 12 homers in 168 plate appearances along with 10 stolen bases in 37 games. A first-round selection out of UCLA in 2021, McLain should receive immediate regular playing time with the Reds, and while there may be an adjustment period in his first taste of major-league pitching, he's talented enough to be worth rostering in the majority of redraft formats.