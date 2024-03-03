Reds manager David Bell said Saturday that McLain (oblique) took 70 swings Friday and is slated to take live at-bats around Wednesday of the upcoming week, Charlie Goldsmith of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

McLain no longer feels soreness in his right oblique area after being slowed since the beginning of camp. If he can get through live batting practice mid-week, his Cactus League debut might not be far behind. McLain has time to ramp up for Opening Day, but he can't afford any more bumps in the road.