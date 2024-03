McLain started at second base and went 0-for-2 in Sunday's spring game against Cleveland.

McLain took the field for the first time in a Cactus League game after dealing with an oblique injury. He batted third and played four innings in the field at what will be his primary role in 2024, Cincinnati's starter at second base. There's plenty of time for McLain to get at-bats and swings, and he should be ready to go Opening Day.