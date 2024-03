McClain (oblique) is starting at second base and batting third in Sunday's Cactus League game against the Guardians.

McClain suffered an oblique strain early in camp but is now ready to make his spring debut. The 24-year-old has plenty of time to ramp up his workload ahead of Opening Day, as he's poised to serve as Cincinnati's primary second baseman after he posted an .864 OPS in 89 games as a rookie in 2023.