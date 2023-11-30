McLain said Thursday that his late-season right oblique strain is fully healed, Mark Sheldon of MLB.com reports.

McLain landed on the injured list Aug. 28 after straining his right oblique and then suffered a setback just as he was about to return to the Reds in late September. He began light workouts in late October, however, and is now back to full strength here at the end of November. "Things are going good," said the 2023 breakout infielder. "I started to swing, no problems. Lifting, no problems."