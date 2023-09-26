McLain (oblique) will not be activated from the injured list ahead of Tuesday's game at Cleveland, Gordon Wittenmyer of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

McLain apparently needs at least one more day to recover from the right oblique strain that sent him to the IL in late August. The 24-year-old infielder spent the weekend on a minor-league rehab assignment with Triple-A Louisville and went 1-for-6 with a single, a walk and three strikeouts. He played shortstop for Louisville on Saturday and then moved to second base Sunday.