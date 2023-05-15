The Reds selected McLain's contract from Triple-A Louisville on Monday.
The move was first reported Sunday night and now has been made official. McLain will take over as the Reds' primary shortstop while also seeing the occasional start at second base. He has batted .346/.464/.713 to go with 12 homers and 10 stolen bases across 168 plate appearances with Louisville this season and will get to break in at the major-league level at Coors Field for his first series. McLain is worth rostering in any format where he might be available.