Reds manager David Bell said Sunday that McLain (oblique) will be out for another two-to-three weeks, Charlie Goldsmith of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

McLain landed on the injured list Monday with a right oblique strain, and while it doesn't seem like a return is imminent, there is still room for McLain to return before the end of the season. Spencer Steer has been filling in as the Reds' second baseman while McLain is out, and Elly De La Cruz has been playing at shortstop.