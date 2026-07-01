Reds' Matt McLain: Plays inning in center field

McLain entered Wednesday's game as a pinch hitter and played an inning in center field. He went 0-for-1 and caught a line drive in a 7-2 loss to the Brewers.

McLain pinch hit for center fielder TJ Friedl in the eighth inning before finishing the game in the outfield, his first time playing there as a major-leaguer. Normally an infielder, McLain did pre-game drills in the center field the last two days and could get more work in games there as the Reds cope with injuries to Blake Dunn (elbow) and Dane Myers (shoulder).