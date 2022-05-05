McLain has four home runs and nine RBI with three strikeouts and zero walks over his last three games for Double-A Chattanooga.

Unfairly labeled by some as a light-hitting shortstop coming out of college, McLain is proving to have all the tools through his first month at Double-A. The 22-year-old shortstop is hitting .278/.363/.696 with seven home runs, five steals on five attempts, a 9.9 BB% and a 26.4 K% in 91 plate appearances. The strikeout rate is a bit high, but the Reds certainly seem to have nailed their first-round pick in last year's draft.