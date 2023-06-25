McLain went 4-for-5 with a home run, three doubles, five RBI and two runs scored in Sunday's 7-6 loss to Atlanta.

This was McLain's second game in a row with a homer, and his fourth multi-hit effort in his last 10 contests. The infielder got the nod at second base with Jonathan India receiving a day off. McLain has stepped up since his big-league debut May 15, slashing .325/.380/.541 with five homers, 22 RBI, 30 runs scored, four stolen bases, 11 doubles and four triples over 37 games. He's primarily played at shortstop and looks set to hold onto an everyday role.