McLain went 3-for-4 with one RBI, one run scored and two walks in Saturday's 6-5 win over the Red Sox.

McLain tore the cover off the ball during spring training and is carrying it over to begin the regular season. McLain drew an eight-pitch walk in the first inning and later scored on a fielder's choice. He then drove in Ke'Bryan Hayes with an RBI double in his second plate appearance. Through two games, McLain is 3-for-7 at the plate with three walks.