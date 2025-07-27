McLain went 2-for-4 with a walk, an RBI and a run scored in Saturday's 6-2 win over the Rays.

The Reds plated two runs in the sixth, seventh and eighth innings, and McLain had a role in all three rallies. He's hit safely in 10 of 11 games, going 15-for-44 (.341) with three extra-base hits, four RBI, three walks, a stolen base and six runs scored during that stretch. His batting average is up to .220, its highest point since April 3.