McLain aggravated his right oblique Sunday and has been shut down for the remainder of the season, Charlie Goldsmith of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

McLain was on the cusp of returning to the Reds following a nearly four-week absence for a right oblique strain, but the injury reappeared as he was playing in a minor-league rehab game this weekend with Triple-A Louisville. A fresh round of imaging scans taken Monday revealed it to be a Grade 2 strain, so he can be ruled out for any potential postseason run as well. The 24-year-old infielder finishes his breakout rookie campaign with a .290/.357/.507 batting line, 16 homers, 50 RBI, 14 steals and 65 runs scored across 89 major-league games.