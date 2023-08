McLain went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Tuesday's win over the Angels.

McLain got the Reds on the board early, tagging Lucas Giolito for a solo home run in the first inning. The long ball would end up being McLain's only hit on the day, moving him to 1-for-10 (.100) over his last three appearances. Despite McLain's sub-par 28.3 percent strikeout rate, he's been a reliable part of the Reds order, slashing .295/.363/.510 with 58 runs scored and 11 stolen bases through 83 games.