McLain went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Tuesday's 12-2 loss to the Marlins.

McLain got the Reds out early with a first-inning home run, his 10th of the season and first in 14 games. The long ball snapped an 0-for-18 run for McLain, whose batting just .107 (3-for-28) during the month of July.