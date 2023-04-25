McLain has a .284/.429/.567 slash line with five home runs, six steals and a 19:15 K:BB in 20 games with Triple-A Louisville.

McLain had a 1.049 OPS after his first 20 games at Double-A last season and he proceeded to hit .219 with 106 strikeouts over his final 83 games, so we don't want to overreact to this small sample. However, his 22.6 percent strikeout rate and 17.9 percent walk rate are very encouraging marks, as are his 31.9 percent hard-hit rate and 52.1 percent flyball rate. McLain has made 15 starts at shortstop and four starts at second base.