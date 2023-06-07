McLain went 3-for-6 with an RBI and a run scored in Tuesday's 9-8 win over the Dodgers.

All three of McLain's hits went for singles but his last one came with bases loaded in the ninth to walk it off for the Reds. Across 20 games in the majors, the 23-year-old has nine multi-hit efforts and is slashing a ridiculous .341/.396/.500 with two homers, 10 RBI, 17 runs and a 7:25 BB:K. Even with the promotion of Elly De La Cruz, McLain remained at shortstop and appears to be cemented into the No. 2 spot for a young and promising Reds lineup.