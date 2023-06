McLain went 2-for-5 with a two-run home run Saturday in a loss to Atlanta.

McLain had been struggling for the first time as a big-leaguer heading into the contest, going 2-for-16 with five strikeouts over his previous five games. He put that behind him with the two-hit effort that included his fourth long ball of the season. McLain has posted an excellent .309/.367/.493 though his first 36 major-league games while establishing himself as Cincinnati's everyday shortstop.