McLain went 3-for-5 with a double, two RBI and a run scored in Monday's 13-6 loss to Boston.

McLain has cooled off a bit since he was moved from the bottom of the order to second, but he's still hitting much better than he was through much of April and May. In the eight games since the promotion, McLain is batting .250 (8-for-32) with a home run, a double, four RBI and six runs scored. His .213 batting average is the highest its been since early April.