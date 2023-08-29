Manager David Bell said Monday that McLain (oblique) is without a clear timeline for a return from the 10-day injured list, but the Reds are hopeful the rookie will play again this season, Sonja Chen of MLB.com reports.

McLain was surprisingly placed on the 10-day injured list prior to Monday's 4-1 loss to the Giants after he was sent in for a precautionary MRI on Sunday and diagnosed with a right oblique strain. The Reds are still in the process of determining whether McLain is dealing with a Grade 1 or Grade 2 strain, the latter of which would necessitate a longer recovery timeline. If McLain's injury is on the milder side, he would have a chance at being available to return from the IL when first eligible Sept. 8.