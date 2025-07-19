McLain went 2-for-4 with a walk, a double, a home run, two RBI and an additional run scored in Friday's 8-4 win over the Mets.

McLain launched a two-run homer in the fourth inning to give Cincinnati the lead and later doubled and scored in the seventh. The first half of the season was a grind for McLain, but he hit .287 during the month of June and got himself on a run just before the All-Star break. McLain has hit safely in six of seven contests, including multiple hits in the last three, going 9-for-28 (.321) with two homers, two doubles, three RBI and six runs.