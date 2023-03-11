Solak was reassigned to minor-league spring training on Saturday.
Solak was acquired for cash considerations in November, but any hopes of him duplicating Brandon Drury's success from last season seems to have gone out the window with this move. Solak's career .252/.327/.372 slash line isn't good but is far from terrible, so if he does get a run of games for the Reds at some point, he could have fantasy value in at least deeper leagues. The fact that the Reds - who don't exactly possess a roster packed with proven talent - took him out of Opening Day consideration with nearly three weeks to go suggests his stock is quite low right now.